Police seal off major Doncaster road this lunchtime following serious incident

By Darren Burke
Published 1st Oct 2024, 13:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A major Doncaster road has been sealed off by police this lunchtime following a serious emergency incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please be aware that the A630 is closed both lanes from the roundabout at junction 4 of the M18 near the Next building to the Great Yorkshire Way roundabout.

“We are advising people to avoid the area and plan an alternative route if possible. Thank you.”

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of the incident.

Related topics:Doncaster RoadPoliceDoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceM18

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.