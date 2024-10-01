Police seal off major Doncaster road this lunchtime following serious incident
A major Doncaster road has been sealed off by police this lunchtime following a serious emergency incident.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please be aware that the A630 is closed both lanes from the roundabout at junction 4 of the M18 near the Next building to the Great Yorkshire Way roundabout.
“We are advising people to avoid the area and plan an alternative route if possible. Thank you.”
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of the incident.
