Police seal off major Doncaster road this lunchtime following serious incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A major Doncaster road has been sealed off by police this lunchtime following a serious emergency incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please be aware that the A630 is closed both lanes from the roundabout at junction 4 of the M18 near the Next building to the Great Yorkshire Way roundabout.

“We are advising people to avoid the area and plan an alternative route if possible. Thank you.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of the incident.