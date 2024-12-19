Police seal off Doncaster road this morning following serious collision
A Doncaster road has been sealed off this morning and drivers told to avoid the area following a serious road traffic collision.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please be aware that a road closure is in place on Blacksmiths Lane in Marr, Doncaster, due to a road traffic collision.
“We are advising people to avoid the area and plan an alternative route if possible. Thank you.”
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of this morning’s incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.