Police seal off Doncaster road this morning following serious collision

A Doncaster road has been sealed off this morning and drivers told to avoid the area following a serious road traffic collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please be aware that a road closure is in place on Blacksmiths Lane in Marr, Doncaster, due to a road traffic collision.

“We are advising people to avoid the area and plan an alternative route if possible. Thank you.”

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of this morning’s incident.