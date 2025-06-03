Police seal off Doncaster road after serious emergency incident
A Doncaster road has been cordoned off by police overnight following a serious emergency incident.
Emergency services were called to Ramsden Road in Hexthorpe last night, with eyewitnesses reporting the road being sealed off between Laughton Road and Bentley Avenue.
Police were first called at around 9pm, the Free Press understands, with numerous vehicles reported at the scene and the road remaining closed.
We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of last night’s incident.
