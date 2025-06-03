Police seal off Doncaster road after serious emergency incident

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 07:26 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Doncaster road has been cordoned off by police overnight following a serious emergency incident.

Emergency services were called to Ramsden Road in Hexthorpe last night, with eyewitnesses reporting the road being sealed off between Laughton Road and Bentley Avenue.

Police were first called at around 9pm, the Free Press understands, with numerous vehicles reported at the scene and the road remaining closed.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of last night’s incident.

Related topics:PoliceDoncasterEmergency servicesSouth Yorkshire PoliceYorkshire Ambulance Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice