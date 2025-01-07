Police seal off Doncaster road after car flips onto its roof outside pub

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Jan 2025, 11:27 GMT
A Doncaster road has been cordoned off by police with emergency services at the scene after a car flipped onto its roof near to a village pub.

The B1396 Doncaster Road in Branton has been closed off near to the Three Horse Shoes pub, eyewitnesses have reported.

It is understood diversions have been put in place while emergency services attened to the incident.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescuce Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details.

