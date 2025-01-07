Police seal off Doncaster road after car flips onto its roof outside pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster road has been cordoned off by police with emergency services at the scene after a car flipped onto its roof near to a village pub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The B1396 Doncaster Road in Branton has been closed off near to the Three Horse Shoes pub, eyewitnesses have reported.

It is understood diversions have been put in place while emergency services attened to the incident.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescuce Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details.