Police seal off Doncaster graveyard after discovery of bones
Police have cordoned off a graveyard outside a Doncaster church after the discovery of remains.
Part of the cemetery of St Wilfrid’s Church in Cantley has been sealed off.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Around 9.50am on Monday 6 October, we received a call to report that bones had been found near Church Lane.
“A scene is currently in place while searches in the area take place. It is not yet ascertained if the bones are human or animal. Enquiries are currently ongoing.”