Police seal off Doncaster city centre road with emergency services at scene
A Doncaster city centre road has been sealed off by police this afternoon with emergency services at the scene.
Friars Gate, which is at the rear of Doncaster Minster and the B&M store in the city centre, has been cordoned off.
The Free Press understands that a car park as well as the Network Rail offices on the other side of the bridge over the River Don are currently inaccessible.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of this afternoon’s incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.