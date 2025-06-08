Police seal off Doncaster city centre road after car flips onto its side

A Doncaster city centre road was sealed off by police after a vehicle flipped onto its side.

Emergency services were called to Broxholme Lane earlier today after the vehicle overturned between the junctions with Copley Road and Kings Road.

It was understood the carriageway was sealed off by police while recovery crews removed the vehicle.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the incident.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details of the incident.

