Police seal off area outside Doncaster shops following serious incident

Police have sealed off an area outside shops in Doncaster overnight following a serious incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Sandringham Road in Intake late last night, with a cordon put in place outside several shops on the busy road.

Eyewitnesses have reported a large pool of blood outside one of the shops, while another eyewitness reported a heavy police presence and ambulances at the scene.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of last night’s incident.