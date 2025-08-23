Police seal off area outside Doncaster shops following serious incident

By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Aug 2025, 07:51 BST
Police have sealed off an area outside shops in Doncaster overnight following a serious incident.

Emergency services were called to Sandringham Road in Intake late last night, with a cordon put in place outside several shops on the busy road.

Eyewitnesses have reported a large pool of blood outside one of the shops, while another eyewitness reported a heavy police presence and ambulances at the scene.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of last night’s incident.

