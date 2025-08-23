Police seal off area outside Doncaster shops following serious incident
Police have sealed off an area outside shops in Doncaster overnight following a serious incident.
Emergency services were called to Sandringham Road in Intake late last night, with a cordon put in place outside several shops on the busy road.
Eyewitnesses have reported a large pool of blood outside one of the shops, while another eyewitness reported a heavy police presence and ambulances at the scene.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of last night’s incident.