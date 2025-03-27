Police scrambled to Doncaster school after pupils put into lockdown

Police were scrambled to a Doncaster primary school after the building was put into lockdown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers raced to Atlas Academy in Propsect Place in the city centre yesterday afternoon following concerns over a group of people near the entrance with dogs.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 1.31pm, we were called to Atlas Primary Academy on Prospect Place, Doncaster which had gone into lockdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is reported that three individuals had attended a communal area near the school with dogs, which were on leads.

Police were called to Atlas Academy in Doncaster city centre over reports of a group of people with dogs.

“On arrival, the three people had left.

"Officers completed an area search and everything was found to be in order.

“We were further called to the school at 2.57pm when it was reported a group had gathered outside the school to seek reassurance following the earlier incident.

"Officers provided reassurance and the group dispersed.

“Officers will be attending the school today to provide further reassurance to pupils, parents and staff.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents were told to stay away from the school in the Balby Bridge area, receiving a message which said: “Urgent, the school is in a full lockdown situation.

"During this period the phones must not be used and entrances will be un-manned, external doors locked and nobody allowed in or out,

"Please DO NOT come to school until we say it is safe to do so We will update you shortly.”

However, worried parents started gathering outside the primary school after receiving the message.

One said: I went to collect my boy at 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They left me sat on the gate step for 20 minutes then decided to pull me into school to be safe.

"There was no police until after I had arrived at school abd when I asked if they thought they should be informing parents they said ‘no we won't be informing them.’

Another nearby resident said: “I was on this estate and heard a “bang” like a firework but it wasn’t a firework and then after, loads of whistles being blown in a panic.

"Was around the time the kids are out for play time as you can generally hear them.”