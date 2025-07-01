Police road closure outside Doncaster school was collision after medical episode
A police road closure outside a Doncaster secondary school was down to a collision following a medical episode, officers have said.
Police and paramedics were called to Armthorpe Road on Friday afternoon with the road closed off near to Outwood Danum Academy.
A text from the school and shared with the Free Press read: “We managed an incident near school involving emergency services.
"The incident was not connected to school.
South Yorkshire Police said that no further details about the incident would be released.
