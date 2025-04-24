Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The shocking number of deaths on South Yorkshire’s roads so far this year has been revealed by police, as drivers are warned “extra vigilance can be the difference between life and death.”

A total of 14 people have died in crashes on the county’s roads in 2025 so far, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed.

That equates to the equivalent of one life per week being lost in South Yorkshire collisions.

It comes as Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings issued the following warning: “Road traffic collisions can happen to anyone, anywhere, anytime and have a rippling effect in our communities.

“While every road traffic collision is unique, we know that pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists are more vulnerable on our roads.

“Extra vigilance can be the difference between life and death.”

South Yorkshire Police has provided The Star with the dates and locations of the county’s fatal crashes in 2025.

They are as follows:

Thursday, January 9, 2025: Mill Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster

Mill Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster Tuesday, January 21, 2025: Kingsforth Lane, Thurcroft, Rotherham

Kingsforth Lane, Thurcroft, Rotherham Wednesday, January 22, 2025: Woodhouse Green, Thurcroft, Rotherham

Woodhouse Green, Thurcroft, Rotherham Thursday, January 23, 2025: Worksop Road, South Anston, Rotherham

Worksop Road, South Anston, Rotherham Saturday, February 1, 2025: High Street, Maltby, Rotherham

High Street, Maltby, Rotherham Sunday, February 26, 2025: Broadway, Dunscroft, Doncaster

Broadway, Dunscroft, Doncaster Saturday, March 1, 2025: Sunny Bank Road, Bolsterstone, Sheffield

Sunny Bank Road, Bolsterstone, Sheffield Sunday, March 9, 2025: Stubbin Road, Rawmarsh, Rotherham

Stubbin Road, Rawmarsh, Rotherham Monday, March 10, 2025: Roundabout at Junction 5 of the M18 in Hatfield, Doncaster

Roundabout at Junction 5 of the M18 in Hatfield, Doncaster Thursday, March 27, 2025: Morthern Road, Wickersley, Rotherham

Morthern Road, Wickersley, Rotherham Friday, April 4, 2025: A57, Worksop Road, Todwick, Rotherham

A57, Worksop Road, Todwick, Rotherham Monday, April 7, 2025: Langsett Reservoir, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, Sheffield

Langsett Reservoir, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, Sheffield Tuesday, April 8, 2025: Carlisle Street, Burngreave, Sheffield

Carlisle Street, Burngreave, Sheffield Saturday, April 12, 2025: Edlington Lane, Edlington, Doncaster

“Five miles per hour can be the difference between a one in five chance and one in three chance of survival.” - Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings

Issuing advice on what pedestrians, cyclists and motorists can do to keep themselves safe on the county’s roads, Insp Collings continued: “If you are a pedestrian, use pavements and walkways. If you are crossing a road or carriageway, do not assume a driver has seen you.

“If you are a driver, look out for pedestrians and cyclists and remember to be vigilant for hazards including pedestrians walking out from between parked cars. Should a pedestrian end up in the carriageway, don’t assume they have seen you and your vehicle.

“As you approach, reduce your speed. If a collision occurs, a pedestrian has a greater chance of survival if the speed is lower. Five miles per hour can be the difference between a one in five chance and one in three chance of survival.”

“We are working hard to create safer roads and put those who risk innocent people’s lives before the courts but need everyone’s help.

“Please give the road, and your surroundings your full attention.”

For more information about road safety please visit the SYSRP website: sysrp.co.uk