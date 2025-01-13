Police race to Doncaster street after woman dragged upstairs by man

By Darren Burke
Published 13th Jan 2025, 11:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police raced to a Doncaster street over concerns for the safety of a “woman in distress” after she was seen being dragged upstairs by a man.

Officers flocked to the Beckett Road area of Wheatley on Saturday night, with eyewitnesses reporting several police cars at the scene near to the junction with Canterbury Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.32pm on Saturday (11 January) following a report of a woman in distress in the Beckett Road area of Wheatley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is reported that a man was seen dragging a woman up some stairs and into a property.

Police were called to the Beckett Road area on Saturday night.Police were called to the Beckett Road area on Saturday night.
Police were called to the Beckett Road area on Saturday night.

“Officers attended and forced entry into the property, which was found to be empty.

"Further lines of enquiry led to an alleged victim being identified, and our enquiries are ongoing to further understand the circumstances of this incident and to ensure she is safeguarded.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceDoncaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice