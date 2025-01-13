Police race to Doncaster street after woman dragged upstairs by man
Officers flocked to the Beckett Road area of Wheatley on Saturday night, with eyewitnesses reporting several police cars at the scene near to the junction with Canterbury Road.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.32pm on Saturday (11 January) following a report of a woman in distress in the Beckett Road area of Wheatley.
"It is reported that a man was seen dragging a woman up some stairs and into a property.
“Officers attended and forced entry into the property, which was found to be empty.
"Further lines of enquiry led to an alleged victim being identified, and our enquiries are ongoing to further understand the circumstances of this incident and to ensure she is safeguarded.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
