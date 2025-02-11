Police probe reports of man attacking dog in Doncaster park

Police are probing reports of a man attacking a dog and threatening another man in a popular Doncaster park.

It comes after video was circulated online showing an incident in Sandall Park which is now being probed by South Yorkshire Police and the RSPCA.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “At 11.05am on Monday 10 February we received a report that a man had attacked a dog and threatened another man at Sandall Park in Wheatley.

“The incident is alleged to have taken place between 6 and 8 February.

"Enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “Legally dog owners should have charge and control of their animals in a public place. We really need to stress the importance of keeping your pet on a lead when near wildlife or around other dogs they do not know.

“Anyone with first hand information about animal cruelty should contact the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.”