Police probe launched as car rammed into Doncaster house
A police investigation has been launched after a car was rammed into a Doncaster house.
Officers were called to the property in Hatfield last month, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
In a statement, the spokesperson said: “We are investigating reports of criminal damage on Grange Avenue in Doncaster.
“It is reported that on 24 September damage was caused to a property in the street following a collision with a car.
“No injuries have been reported and enquiries are ongoing.”