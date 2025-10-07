Police probe launched as car rammed into Doncaster house

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Oct 2025, 09:55 BST
A police investigation has been launched after a car was rammed into a Doncaster house.

Officers were called to the property in Hatfield last month, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

In a statement, the spokesperson said: “We are investigating reports of criminal damage on Grange Avenue in Doncaster.

“It is reported that on 24 September damage was caused to a property in the street following a collision with a car.

“No injuries have been reported and enquiries are ongoing.”

