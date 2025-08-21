Police probe launched after man, 71, punched to floor in Doncaster

A police investigation is under way after a 71-year-old man suffered injuries after being punched to the floor by another man in a Doncaster street.

Peter Lee suffered facial injuries in the attack near to his home in Askern Road, Carcroft.

Mr Lee, who ran children’s marching jazz band Carcroft Happy Wanderers for twenty years, has been left shaken by the attack, his daughter Sarah Cartwright said.

She said Mr Lee, a foster carer, was involved in an altercation outside his home and was punched in the mouth and head, with the blows knocking him to the floor.

His family say the incident has left both him and his wife Doreen upset and anxious.

Sarah said: “He’s always been a proud man who has given so much to the community.

"He opened his home to children in need, and through the marching band gave so many young people chances to travel, perform and grow.

"For this to happen to him on his own street is heartbreaking.

"He’s upset. He was punched in the face and suffered a bust lip.

The family hope speaking out will raise awareness and ensure no other vulnerable people in the community experience the same.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed an investigation has been launched and said: “At 12.14pm on Wednesday (20 August), we were called to reports of violence at Askern Road.

“It is reported that a 71-year-old man was assaulted and received minor injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.