Police probe launched after Doncaster woman dies in luxury hotel in Jamaica
Officers on the Caribbean island were called to the Hotel Riu Ocho Rios on Tuesday, local media in the country have reported.
Jamaicam daily newspaper The Gleaner said: “The St Ann police have launched an investigation into the death of a British woman who was found unresponsive in her room at the Riu Hotel.
“The deceased has been identified as 66-year-old retiree Rosa McKane of Doncaster in England.”
It added that at about 8.10am on Tuesday morning, Mrs McKane was found unresponsive in her hotel room and was taken to St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.”
I added that the St Ann's Bay Criminal Investigation Branch was probing the matter.
The five star luxury hotel has more than 900 rooms and is one of the island’s biggest, situated on its north coast.
