Police probe launched after Doncaster woman dies in luxury hotel in Jamaica

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A police probe has been launched after a Doncaster woman died after being found unresponsive in her luxury hotel room in Jamaica.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers on the Caribbean island were called to the Hotel Riu Ocho Rios on Tuesday, local media in the country have reported.

Jamaicam daily newspaper The Gleaner said: “The St Ann police have launched an investigation into the death of a British woman who was found unresponsive in her room at the Riu Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The deceased has been identified as 66-year-old retiree Rosa McKane of Doncaster in England.”

A police probe has been launched after a Doncaster woman was found dead at the Hotel Riu Ocho Rios in Jamaica.

It added that at about 8.10am on Tuesday morning, Mrs McKane was found unresponsive in her hotel room and was taken to St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.”

I added that the St Ann's Bay Criminal Investigation Branch was probing the matter.

The five star luxury hotel has more than 900 rooms and is one of the island’s biggest, situated on its north coast.