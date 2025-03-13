Police probe launched after car smashes into Doncaster barber shop

A police probe is under way after a car smashed into a Doncaster barber shop.

Police were called to Intake last night following the incident which saw a vehicle crash into a barber shop in a parade of shops on Sandringham Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.37pm following reports of a collision.

“It is reported that a car collided with a building in Sandringham Road.

"No injuries have been reported and enquiries are ongoing.”