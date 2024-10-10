Police probe gun attack as shots fired at house and car in Doncaster street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gunshots have been fired at a house and car in a Doncaster street – with police stepping up patrols in the area following the incident.

Shots were fired in Ingram Crescent, Dunscroft last night, with emergency services racing to the scene.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We will have an increased presence in the Dunscroft area following a reported firearms discharge.

“Yesterday at 7.02pm, we were called to reports of a firearms discharge on Ingram Crescent.

Police are probing a gun incident in a Doncaster street.

“Armed officers attended, supported by the National Police Air Service, and found damage to a property and vehicle consistent with a firearms discharge.

“An extensive search was conducted but no firearm was located in or around the area.

“A scene was quickly established, to allow for officers to conduct further enquiries and lift any forensic evidence that will help with their investigation.”

Detective Inspector Claire Moss, from the force’s armed crime team, said: "Fortunately, no one was injured during this reckless incident carried out by suspects who are understood to have fled from the scene.

"This has rightly caused some concern and worry in the local community. Residents were just going about their usual business when they heard this awful incident occur.

"Our officers will be in and around this area over the coming days. Please do stop and talk to us if you have any concerns or questions."

Officers are determined to ensure the safety and peace of mind of residents who may have been affected by this incident.

Anyone with information that could help identify those responsible is urged to come forward.

She said: “Our stance on gun crime is simple - we won't tolerate it, and that is why we are now urging anyone with information to get in touch with us.”

Enquiries currently remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to get in touch by reporting online or calling 101 and quoting incident number 809 of 9 October 2024 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org