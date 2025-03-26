Police probe Doncaster fight video after man floored with single punch
The footage, seen by the Free Press, was filmed near to Doncaster railway station yesterday afternoon.
The two minute clip, which has been viewed hundreds of times on Facebook, begins near to the pedestrian crossing on Trafford Way, showing two men standing over a man on the floor, with insults being exchanged.
The man on the floor eventually gets up and follows the men who were standing over him, with the fracas and verbal exchanges continuing as he offers a “one on one” fight – ripping off a blue gilet and handing it to a man watching the drama unfold.
The person filming the incident follows the group to the nearby Co-operative Funeralcare in Spring Gardens where more words are exchanged and punches thrown by the man who had previously been laid on the floor.
He can be seen landing punches on a bald-headed man, who tells him to walk off as the fracas continues.
After landing another punch in the face, another man gets involved in the brawl, knocking the man to the ground with a single punch to the face.
The man appears to be unconscious, laid out on the pavement and not moving for a number of seconds as another man in a wheelchair attempts to come to his aid, accidentally running over his legs with his wheels.
Blood can be seen on the pavement as the group of men exit the scene along St Sepulchre Gate as the video ends and others come to the man’s aid.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: At 1.27pm yesterday (Tuesday 25 March), we responded to reports of an altercation in Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
“It is reported that a 38-year-old man was assaulted and suffered minor injuries to his face.
“He declined treatment by ambulance staff and did not attend hospital.”
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.