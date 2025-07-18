Police probe as shots fired at Doncaster house with woman and child inside

A police investigation has been launched after gun shots were fired at a house in Doncaster with a woman and child inside.

Officers raced to Petersgate in Scawthorpe last night with a cordon still in place this morning.

A vehicle which fled the scene was later found abandoned after being set on fire with a crime scene also established at the location.

Police believe the incident was a targeted attack gone wrong and a spokesperson said: "A completely innocent mum and her child were in bed asleep at the time of this incident. They could have lost their lives this morning due to careless behaviour.”

Police have cordoned off a street in Scawthorpe.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “An investigation has been launched by our Armed Crime Team following a firearms discharge in Doncaster.

“At 12.24am this morning (Friday 18 July), we were called to reports of the sound of gun shots on Petersgate in the Scawthorpe area of the city, with further reports that a red 4x4 had fled the scene.

“Armed officers attended and found a property has been shot at twice, once in the window and once in the door.

“The residents of the property, a woman and her child, were at home during the incident but fortunately did not come to any harm.

“A scene remains in place on Petersgate while specialist officers conduct a thorough search of the area.

“A short time later, at 12.35am, we received reports of a vehicle on fire on Green Lane.

"Officers have attended, and while conducting enquiries, have concluded that this vehicle is believed to have been the same one involved in the firearms incident.

“A scene is currently in place on Green Lane while the vehicle gets recovered and search is conducted.”

Detective Inspector Claire Moss, from our Armed Crime Team, said: "A completely innocent mum and her child were in bed asleep at the time of this incident. They could have lost their lives this morning due to careless behaviour.

"This is not acceptable.

"Our enquiries remain ongoing, but we strongly believe this was a targeted attack gone wrong.

"Our officers will be out today speaking to witnesses, conducting house to house enquiries and collecting CCTV footage.

"During investigations such as this, we rely on intelligence which you, our community, hold. If you have information that can assist with our investigation, it is vital you share it with us.

"Rest assured, we will find not stop until we find those responsible."

No arrests have been made so far in connection with the incident.

She added: “If you live in the area and have any concerns, please speak to one of our officers. They are there to listen and help where they can.”

If you have information you wish to share, you can do so by visiting the South Yorkshire Policewebsite or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 17 of 18 July 2025 when you get in touch. You can report online here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Alternatively, if you wish to report anonymously, you can do so via Crimestoppers UK, via their freephone 0800 555 111, or their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/