Police probe arson attack near to Doncaster car dealership

Police say they have identified a suspect following an arson attack near to a Doncaster car dealership.

Officers were made aware of a fire at the rear of Motors 2 Go, Church Street, Armthorpe on Sunday.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended – this was a deliberate fire, the motive is unknown at this time.

“We now have a suspect identified who will be interviewed in the next few days.

If you have any information please contact 101 quoting reference 14/124182/25