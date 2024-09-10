Police probe after man and pet savaged by three dogs in Doncaster street

By Darren Burke
Published 10th Sep 2024, 14:12 BST

A police investigation has been launched after a man and his pet dog were savaged by three other dogs in a Doncaster street.

The man and his pet are both understood to have suffered injuries in the incident on Friday night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 6.30pm on Friday (6 September), we received reports that a man and his dog were attacked by three other dogs on Allenby Crescent, Rossington.

"Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

