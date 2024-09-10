Police probe after man and pet savaged by three dogs in Doncaster street
A police investigation has been launched after a man and his pet dog were savaged by three other dogs in a Doncaster street.
The man and his pet are both understood to have suffered injuries in the incident on Friday night.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 6.30pm on Friday (6 September), we received reports that a man and his dog were attacked by three other dogs on Allenby Crescent, Rossington.
"Enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101.
