Police launch urgent appeal to find missing South Yorkshire woman
South Yorkshire Police has launced the hunt for missing Barnsley woman Paula and are appealing to the public for information of her whereabouts.
A force spokesperson said: “Paula, aged 64, was last seen on Wednesday (11 September) at 9am in the Bolton-upon-Dearne area of Barnsley.
“She is described as a white woman, around 5ft 1ins talls, of slim build with short grey hair.
"She is thought to be wearing a black trench type coat, sandals and jeans.
“Officers are becoming concerned for Paula’s welfare and are asking anyone who may have information regarding where she might be to come forward.”
“Can you help in our search for missing Paula?”
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 862 of 12 September when you get in touch.
