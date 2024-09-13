Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing South Yorkshire woman, saying they are growing increasingly concerned for her safety.

South Yorkshire Police has launced the hunt for missing Barnsley woman Paula and are appealing to the public for information of her whereabouts.

A force spokesperson said: “Paula, aged 64, was last seen on Wednesday (11 September) at 9am in the Bolton-upon-Dearne area of Barnsley.

“She is described as a white woman, around 5ft 1ins talls, of slim build with short grey hair.

"She is thought to be wearing a black trench type coat, sandals and jeans.

“Officers are becoming concerned for Paula’s welfare and are asking anyone who may have information regarding where she might be to come forward.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 862 of 12 September when you get in touch.