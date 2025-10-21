Police launch urgent appeal to find missing Doncaster woman

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing Doncaster woman, with officers saying they are becoming increasingly concerned for safety.

The 34-year-old, named only as Samantha, was last seen in the early hours of this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for your help to find missing Doncaster woman Samantha.

“Samantha was last seen around 12.30am today (Tuesday 21 October) in the Skellow area of the city.

She is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall, of a slim build, with shoulder length dark brown hair.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Samantha's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

Have you seen Samantha? Do you know where she might be?

If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101 or reporting information online here: http://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/.../add-something.../.

Please quote incident number 171 of 21 October 2025 when you get in touch.