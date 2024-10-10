Police launch urgent appeal to find missing Doncaster man Shane
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
South Yorkshire Police are asking for help from members of the public to help track down the man, named only as Shane.
A force spokesperson said: “We are appealing for your help to find missing Doncaster man Shane.
“Shane, aged 44, was last heard from yesterday (Wednesday 9 October).
"The exact location Shane was last seen at is unknown, but officers believe he may be in the Bessacar area of Doncaster.
“Shane is described as a white man, around 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build.
“Officers are growing increasingly concerned about Shane's welfare and are asking anyone who may have seen him or know where he is to get in touch.
If you have information, please call 101 and quote incident number 518 of 9 October 2024 when you get in touch.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.