Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Doncaster have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing man – with concerns growing for his safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police are asking for help from members of the public to help track down the man, named only as Shane.

A force spokesperson said: “We are appealing for your help to find missing Doncaster man Shane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shane, aged 44, was last heard from yesterday (Wednesday 9 October).

An urgent appeal has been launched to find missing Doncaster man Shane.

"The exact location Shane was last seen at is unknown, but officers believe he may be in the Bessacar area of Doncaster.

“Shane is described as a white man, around 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build.

“Officers are growing increasingly concerned about Shane's welfare and are asking anyone who may have seen him or know where he is to get in touch.

If you have information, please call 101 and quote incident number 518 of 9 October 2024 when you get in touch.