Police launch urgent appeal to find missing Doncaster man

Police in Doncaster have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing Doncaster man, saying they are growing increasingly concerned for his safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, named only as Timothy, aged 46, was last seen on Saturday (14 June) in the area of Thorne Road at 5.30pm and has not been seen or heard from since.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Timothy’s welfare and would like to speak to anyone who has heard from him or who knows where he may be staying.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is described as a white man, bald, and of slim build, and has a tattoo of a falcon on one hand, and of a tree on the other.

Police in Doncaster are searching for missing Timothy.

If you see Timothy or have information that could help us to find him, please get in touch via the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 998 of 15 June 2025 when you get in touch.

You can access the portal here: https://orlo.uk/2Cajt