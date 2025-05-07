Police launch urgent appeal to find missing Doncaster man
The man, named only as Christopher, was last seen at around 6pm last night.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We’re asking for your help to find missing Christopher.
“Christopher, 50, was last seen in Doncaster city centre, on May 6 and has not been seen or heard from since.”
He is white, 5ft 8in, with a bald head. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, navy trousers with a white stripe down, black shoes and a black baseball cap.
He is known to frequent the Balby area as well as Doncaster.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Christopher’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.
If you can help, you can pass information to police through the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 833 of 06/05/2025 when you get in touch.
You can access the portal here: https://orlo.uk/I6scb
