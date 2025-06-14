Police launch urgent appeal for missing Doncaster woman
The woman, named only as Natalie, is the subject of the South Yorkshire Police appeal.
A spokesperson said: “Natalie, age 35, was last seen in Hatfield, on Friday 13th June at around 11:55am and has not been seen or heard from since.
"Natalie is white, 5ft 7ins with brown shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing all black clothing with glasses and carrying a rucksack.
"Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Natalie’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.
"Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?”
If you can help, you can pass information to police through the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 594 of 13th June when you get in touch. You can access the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/O5A8n
