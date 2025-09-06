Police launch urgent appeal for missing Doncaster man

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing Doncaster man.

The man, named only is Stuart, is white, age 47, 6ft with a bald head.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Stuart’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

If you can help, you can pass information to police through the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 621 of 05/09/2025 when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/JpYIC