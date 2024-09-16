Police launch urgent appeal after Doncaster man is reported missing
Police in Doncaster have launched an urgent appeal after a man went missing.
The man, named only as Lee, 51, was last seen on Thorne Road in Doncaster yesterday evening (Sunday 14 September) around 7pm.
He has not been seen or heard from since and concerns for his welfare are growing.
Lee is believed to be wearing jeans, black trainers and a dark coloured t-shirt.
If you believe you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 738 of 15 September 2024.
