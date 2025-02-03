Police issue update after early morning Doncaster city centre bus crash
Police, paramedics and vehicle recovery trucks are all at the scene near to Doncaster Interchange and railway station on Trafford Way.
Photos from the scene show a double decker bus on the wrong carriageway near to the Frenchgate shopping centre.
Several eyewitnesses reported the vehicle crossing from one carriageway to the other and crashing through bollards in the incident shortly after 4am.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please be aware that a road closure is in place on St George’s Roundabout to Cleveland Street roundabout in Doncaster, in both directions due to a road traffic collision.
“We are advising people to avoid the area and plan an alternative route if possible. Thank you.”
The closure includes the tunnels beneath the Frenchgate centre and includes access to Doncaster railway station.
We have asked police for further details.