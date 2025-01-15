Police issue update after crash on roundabout outside Doncaster supermarket

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued an update on a road traffic crash outside a Doncaster supermarket which caused traffic gridlock.

Emergency services were called to West End Lane in Rossington following an incident on the roundabout near to the village’s Lidl supermarket yesterday afternoon.

The incident caused severe tailbacks along West End Lane in the village, with drivers urged to find other routes.

South Yorkshire Police say they were called to the incident by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue but no injuries were reported.