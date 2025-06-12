Police issue update after car overturns on busy Doncaster road
Police have issued an update after a car overturned on a busy Doncaster road.
Emergency services were called to the A19 Bentley Road in Bentley earlier this afternoon after a vehicle was reported to have flipped onto its roof.
Eyewitnesses reported police, fire and ambulance crews near to the junction with Haslemere Grove with heavy traffic in the area.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the incident was a damage only collision with no injuries reported and no further details would be made available.
