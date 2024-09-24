Police issue CCTV appeal after assault and criminal damage at Doncaster pub

By Darren Burke
Published 24th Sep 2024, 09:41 BST
Police have released CCTV images of a man wanted in connection with an assault and criminal damage at a Doncaster pub.

South Yorkshire Police say that at 10.10pm on Friday 16 August, a 47-year-old woman was assaulted and criminal damage was caused at the Ingram Arms pub on High Street, Hatfield.

Officers launched an investigation and arrested a 31-year-old man that same day. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Now police would like to speak with the man pictured in the CCTV image as they believe he could help with enquiries.

Police have issued CCTV of the man they are seeking over the incident.

The man is described as white, 6ft 1ins tall, of medium build, and around 30 years old.

He has short dark brown hair, shaved at the sides.

If you can help, call 101, quoting investigation number 14/148700/24 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

