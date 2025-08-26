Police issue appeal over missing Doncaster 14-year-old

Police in Doncaster have issued an appeal for information over a missing 14-year-old boy, with concerns growing over his safety.

The teen, named only as Lucas, has been reported missing from the Carcroft area of Doncaster and was last seen at 7.30pm on Thursday 21 August in Owston Road.

He is described as a white boy who is around 4ft 9ins tall with brown hair. He is of a slim build and is believed to be wearing a black Berghaus t-shirt, black joggers and black trainers.

He sometimes wears glasses.

Police have issued an appeal over missing Lucas.

Enquiries have been ongoing since Lucas was reported missing to police and South Yorkshire Police is now appealing for the public's help as officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

If you have information which could help report online by following this link: https://orlo.uk/qdIVP

You can also call 101. Please quote incident number 872 of 21 August 2025 when you get in touch.