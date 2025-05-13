Police issue appeal for Doncaster pensioner missing for a week

Police in Doncaster have issued an urgent appeal for a 71-year-old woman who has been missing for a week.

The woman, named only as Patricia, was last seen in Stainforth on May 6 and has not been seen or heard from since.

South Yorkshire Police are now appealing for help from members of the public who may have information about her whereabouts in a bid to track her down.

Patricia is a white female, 5'3" tall with short grey hair.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Patricia’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

A police spokesperson said: “Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?

If you can help, you can pass information to police through the online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1138 of the 12th May when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/0klBc