Police "increasingly concerned" for girl, 16, reported missing in Doncaster
The teenager, named only as Abigail, was last seen walking on Thorne Road in Bawtry around 1.20pm today (Thursday 27 March).
She is described as a white girl who is around 5ft 4ins tall and of a slim build. She has shoulder-length blonde hair and usually wears hoop style earrings.
She was last seen wearing a black t shirt, leggings which are thought to be black, tan or brown suede boots, and a black shoulder bag.
A spokesperson said: “Officers looking for Abigail are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and we would now like to speak to anyone who has seen or heard from her.
“If you can help, please pass information on online. You can also call 101 with details. Please quote incident number 509 of 27 March 2025 when you get in touch.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.