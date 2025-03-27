Police "increasingly concerned" for girl, 16, reported missing in Doncaster

Police in Doncaster say they are “increasingly concerned” for a 16-year-old girl missing in Doncaster.

The teenager, named only as Abigail, was last seen walking on Thorne Road in Bawtry around 1.20pm today (Thursday 27 March).

She is described as a white girl who is around 5ft 4ins tall and of a slim build. She has shoulder-length blonde hair and usually wears hoop style earrings.

She was last seen wearing a black t shirt, leggings which are thought to be black, tan or brown suede boots, and a black shoulder bag.

16-year-old Abigail has been reported missing in Doncaster.

A spokesperson said: “Officers looking for Abigail are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and we would now like to speak to anyone who has seen or heard from her.

“If you can help, please pass information on online. You can also call 101 with details. Please quote incident number 509 of 27 March 2025 when you get in touch.”