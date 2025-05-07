Police "increasingly concerned" as 16-year-old goes missing in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for a 16-year-old boy who has gone missing in Doncaster and has not been seen since the weekend.

The teenager, named only as Thomas, was last seen at 12.42pm on Sunday (4 May), at Doncaster Interchange, from where he is believed to have travelled towards Edlington.

He has not been seen or heard from since and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his wellbeing, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

Thomas is described as white, of a slim build, with short dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and black trainers.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who has seen Thomas or who knows where he may be.

If you can help, please contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 445 of 4 May 2025.

You can also get in touch via the website which can be found here https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/.../add-something.../.