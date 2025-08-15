Police hunt Doncaster man wanted over threats to kill and emergency worker attack

By Darren Burke
Published 15th Aug 2025, 17:39 BST
Police have launched an appeal to find a Doncaster man wanted over threats to kill and an assault on an emergency worker.

26-year-old Brad Appleby is also wanted in connection with reports of criminal damage and assault in an incident alleged to have take place on Thursday 10 July.

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build, and with short light brown hair and a short beard.

If you see Appleby, please do not approach him but instead call 999.

Police are seeking wanted Doncaster man Brad Appleby.

If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact police via online live chat, the online portal or by calling 101.

Please quote investigation number 14/122481/25 when you get in touch.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/vOp2i

