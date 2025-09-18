Police hem in van in Doncaster city centre incident this lunchtime

Police have swooped to surround a van in an incident captured on camera in Doncaster city centre lunchtime.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photos from the scene near to Doncaster railway station show a number of police vehicles surrouding a white van on St Sepulchre Gate West opposite the St James Street Estate.

Three police vehicles can be seen containing the vehicle near to the road’s junction with the A630.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details on the incident this lunch time.