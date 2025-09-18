Police hem in van in Doncaster city centre incident this lunchtime

By Darren Burke
Published 18th Sep 2025, 13:07 BST
Police have swooped to surround a van in an incident captured on camera in Doncaster city centre lunchtime.

Photos from the scene near to Doncaster railway station show a number of police vehicles surrouding a white van on St Sepulchre Gate West opposite the St James Street Estate.

Three police vehicles can be seen containing the vehicle near to the road’s junction with the A630.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details on the incident this lunch time.

Related topics:PoliceDoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice