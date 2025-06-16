Police helicopter deployed to skies above Doncaster in hunt for wanted man

By Darren Burke
Published 16th Jun 2025, 10:36 BST
A police helicopter was deployed to the skies above Doncaster as officers carried out a hunt for a wanted man.

The aircraft was supported by officers on the ground during last Thursday’s operation in the Kirk Sandall and Edenthorpe areas – but the lunchtime operation ultimately proved fruitless.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The incident related to officers carrying out an arrest attempt for a wanted individual.

"The subject was not located and enquiries remain ongoing.”

No further details have been released.

