Police helicopter deployed to skies above Doncaster in hunt for wanted man
A police helicopter was deployed to the skies above Doncaster as officers carried out a hunt for a wanted man.
The aircraft was supported by officers on the ground during last Thursday’s operation in the Kirk Sandall and Edenthorpe areas – but the lunchtime operation ultimately proved fruitless.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The incident related to officers carrying out an arrest attempt for a wanted individual.
"The subject was not located and enquiries remain ongoing.”
No further details have been released.