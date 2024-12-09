Police flock to Doncaster street over concerns for person's safety

By Darren Burke
Published 9th Dec 2024, 09:44 BST
Police flocked to a Doncaster street in the early hours of the morning following reports of concerns for a person’s safety.

Numerous police cars raced to South Street in Highfields in the early hours of Saturday morning, local residents reported.

But the incident turned out to be a false alarm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We received a call from a well-meaning member of the public reporting a concern for safety.

"Officers attended and no concern for safety was found.”

Related topics:PoliceDoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice