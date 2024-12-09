Police flock to Doncaster street over concerns for person's safety

Police flocked to a Doncaster street in the early hours of the morning following reports of concerns for a person’s safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Numerous police cars raced to South Street in Highfields in the early hours of Saturday morning, local residents reported.

But the incident turned out to be a false alarm.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We received a call from a well-meaning member of the public reporting a concern for safety.

"Officers attended and no concern for safety was found.”