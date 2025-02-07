Police cordon off major road near to Doncaster hospital tonight

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Feb 2025, 22:12 BST
A road near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary has been cordoned off by police tonight following a serious emergency incident.

Emergency services are at the scene on Thorne Road close to The Cumberland pub following unconfirmed reports of a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle.

The incident is understood to have taken place near the Red Tomato pizza takeway and the junction with Armthorpe Road at around 10pm, according to witnesses.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for details.

Related topics:DoncasterDoncaster Royal InfirmaryEmergency servicesSouth Yorkshire PoliceYorkshire Ambulance Service
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice