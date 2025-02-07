Police cordon off major road near to Doncaster hospital tonight

A road near to Doncaster Royal Infirmary has been cordoned off by police tonight following a serious emergency incident.

Emergency services are at the scene on Thorne Road close to The Cumberland pub following unconfirmed reports of a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle.

The incident is understood to have taken place near the Red Tomato pizza takeway and the junction with Armthorpe Road at around 10pm, according to witnesses.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for details.