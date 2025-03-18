Police close Doncaster road to put down severely injured deer

By Darren Burke
Published 18th Mar 2025, 09:26 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police were forced to close a Doncaster road to “humanely dispatch” a severely injured deer found at the side of the carriageway.

Officers were called to the A614 yesterday afternoon after the animal was found near Finningley.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson described the deer as “severely injured” and added: “No vets were available to attend the scene so powers under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 were exercised and the deer sadly had to be humanely dispatched.”

The road was re-opened shortly afterwards.

Related topics:PoliceDoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice