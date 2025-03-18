Police close Doncaster road to put down severely injured deer

Police were forced to close a Doncaster road to “humanely dispatch” a severely injured deer found at the side of the carriageway.

Officers were called to the A614 yesterday afternoon after the animal was found near Finningley.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson described the deer as “severely injured” and added: “No vets were available to attend the scene so powers under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 were exercised and the deer sadly had to be humanely dispatched.”

The road was re-opened shortly afterwards.