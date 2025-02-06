Police close Doncaster city centre bridge over concerns for man's safety
Emergency services were called to a Doncaster city centre bridge over concerns for a man’s safety.
St George’s Bridge was closed off by police, with paramedics also called to the scene shortly before 7am.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 6.49am today (Thursday 6 February), we responded to a concern for safety of a man on St George’s Bridge, Doncaster.
“The bridge was closed while officers and medical staff attended, and the man was brought to safety.
“St George’s Bridge was reopened at 7.31am.”