Police close Doncaster city centre bridge over concerns for man's safety

By Darren Burke
Published 6th Feb 2025, 11:58 BST
Emergency services were called to a Doncaster city centre bridge over concerns for a man’s safety.

St George’s Bridge was closed off by police, with paramedics also called to the scene shortly before 7am.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 6.49am today (Thursday 6 February), we responded to a concern for safety of a man on St George’s Bridge, Doncaster.

“The bridge was closed while officers and medical staff attended, and the man was brought to safety.

“St George’s Bridge was reopened at 7.31am.”

