Police called to Doncaster street over reports of boy being threatened by pair with knife
Police were called to a Doncaster street after reports of a boy being threatened with a knife by two other young boys.
Officers were called to Wheatley on Sunday aftenoon.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called on Sunday (2 March) shortly before 4.20pm to Beckett Road in Wheatley, Doncaster, following reports that two boys threatened another boy and claimed they had a knife.
“Officers attended and conducted a search of the area but no knife was retrieved.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.