Police called to Doncaster street over reports of boy being threatened by pair with knife

Police were called to a Doncaster street after reports of a boy being threatened with a knife by two other young boys.

Officers were called to Wheatley on Sunday aftenoon.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called on Sunday (2 March) shortly before 4.20pm to Beckett Road in Wheatley, Doncaster, following reports that two boys threatened another boy and claimed they had a knife.

“Officers attended and conducted a search of the area but no knife was retrieved.”