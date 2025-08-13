Police called to Doncaster beauty spot after reports of knifeman on loose

Police flocked to a Doncaster beauty spot this afternoon after reports of an armed man on the loose with a knife.

Eyewitnesses say officers were called to Lakeside Boulevard in Lakeside this afternoon, with police descending on an area near to the road’s junction with Stadium Way and Wilmington Drive, near to the city’s Eco Power Stadium.

It is understood that officers were first called to the scene at around 3.30pm.

One eyewitness said: ”It was awful. We all ran.

Police were called to Lakeside this afternoon after reports of a knifeman on the loose

“I was screaming to everyone as well.

“I hope they got him, multiple people reported it to the police.

"He was intimidating people, just going up to everyone - the knife was in his pocket we all saw it.”

Another said: “He went after two young couples who had a baby with them.”

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of the incident which took place near to the Beefeater pub.