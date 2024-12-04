Police called over concerns for safety of man on Doncaster road prone to flooding
Police were called over concerns for the safety of a man spotted walking in the dark on a remote Doncaster road prone to flooding.
Officers were called to Fordstead Lane between Barnby Dun and Arksey last night after several members of the public raised concerns for a man spotted walking along the countryside road in the dark.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers responded and confirmed that there were no concerns. This was a false call with good intent.”