Police called in over concerns for man who absconded from Doncaster hospital
Police have been called in over concerns for a man who has absconded from Doncaster Royal Infirmary this afternoon.
Officers were called to the hospital in Armthorpe Road shortly after 1pm.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 1.14pm today (Thursday 14 August), we responded to reports of concern for a man who had absconded from hospital in Doncaster.
"Officers remain in the area and enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or CrimeStoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.