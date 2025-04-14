Police called in after teenage fight breaks out outside Doncaster Nando's

By Darren Burke
Published 14th Apr 2025, 16:06 BST
Police were called after a teenage brawl erupted outisde a Doncaster branch of Nando’s.

Officers were called to the Herten Triangle area of Lakeside after violence erupted last night.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 7.50pm yesterday (Sunday 13 April), we were called to reports of a fight taking place on Herten Way in Doncaster.

“It is reported that two 13-year-old boys were fighting and fled the scene upon officers’ arrival.

“One boy is believed to have suffered superficial injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.”

