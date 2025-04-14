Police called in after teenage fight breaks out outside Doncaster Nando's
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were called after a teenage brawl erupted outisde a Doncaster branch of Nando’s.
Officers were called to the Herten Triangle area of Lakeside after violence erupted last night.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 7.50pm yesterday (Sunday 13 April), we were called to reports of a fight taking place on Herten Way in Doncaster.
“It is reported that two 13-year-old boys were fighting and fled the scene upon officers’ arrival.
“One boy is believed to have suffered superficial injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.